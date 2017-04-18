1,056 govt accommodations allotted to non-entitled persons: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination

Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday informed the Senate that 1,056 government accommodations had been allotted to non-entitled persons in Islamabad and other stations.

During question Hour in the House, the minister said no allotment had been made by the Ministry of Housing and Works to any private person.

Riaz Pirzada said at present 22,932 federal government employees at Islamabad and other stations were registered on general waiting list.

To a question, the minister said payment schedule had been issued with provisional offer letters to 1,942 registered members under membership Drive Phase-I of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) in Green Enclave-I Housing Scheme at Bhara Kahu.

The minister said the schedule of payment was issued to the allottees and the possession of the plots would be handed over to them after the completion of development work. It would take about three years for completion once it was started, he added.

In a written reply, Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani said that no such decision had been taken by the government to develop Sector F-14 on priority basis while ignoring others.

He said presently, the land in sector F-14 was being acquired through LAC and the development work would be started after the land was vacated by the local inhabitants of the area.

The minister said the Housing Foundation had started handing over of plots in sub-sectors G-14/2 and 3. So far possession had been handed over to 380 allottees last year and 313 this year in the sub-sectors.

He said it was pertinent to mention that the development of those two sub-sectors was going on and those allottees, who cleared their dues as well as paid all the development charges, were being given possession of their plots in there.

Akram Durrani said in the sector G-14/1, the survey of Build-Up- Properties (BUPs) was going on. However, in some areas of sub-sector G-14/1, access was not being granted to survey teams by the local residents of the area. Hence, the assessment of BUPs had been completed through GIS technology.