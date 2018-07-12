10,000 volunteers to be recruited for Military Games to held in Wuhan, China

BEIJING, Jul 12 (APP):China will recruit 10,000 volunteers by the end of this year for the 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military Games to be held in Wuhan in October next year.

“We plan to recruit 10,000 volunteers in 2018. By now 24,531 individuals and 28 volunteer groups have filed their applications. We will begin the next round of volunteer recruitment from the beginning next year”, according to a senior official of the Chinese Defense Ministry here on Thursday.

The CISM Military World Games will have the biggest number of competition events, and it will also be the first time that a single city hosts all events.

As for the preparation works of the Games, he said the preparation of sports venues is going smoothly.

All venues will be finished by the end of this year, except for the six projects including the Wuhan Sports Center, the Military World Games Media Center, the East-West Lake Sports Center and the Athlete’s Village.

Most of these venues will be used for other international or national games after the Game in the future, and it will also be open to the general public.

He said the organization work of the Military World Games is going smoothly while the game rules, general competition programs and rules for all sports disciplines have been finished.

The organizers have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with relevant committees of the CISM concerning such subjects as parachuting, modern pentathlon,equestrian hurdles, naval pentathlon, military pentathlon, orienteering, and so on.

These MoUs will serve as the standards for all parties during the execution of the Game.