100-Bed Manawan Hospital to be completed within time: CM

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting to review progress on the under-construction 100-bed hospital in Manawan, Lahore, vowed to complete hospital within time.

The Punjab government and the administration of Indus Hospital decided to operate the hospital on the pattern of Badian Road Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the administration of the Indus Hospital done a praiseworthy job by successfully operating the Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Badian Road Hospital to provide top quality facilities to the common man and the same model should be followed in the case of Manawan Hospital. He said that the 100 bed hospital would be completed within the time limit and emergency facility would also be provided in the hospital.

Members of Provincial Assembly Rama Tajjamal Hussan, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan, Chairman Indus Hospital Regional Board Mian Muhammad Ehsan, CEO Indus Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari, Commissioner Lahore Division, Talha Barki, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health and DC

Lahore also attended the meeting.