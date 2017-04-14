10 terrorists killed, 3 rangers martyred in operation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): At least 10 hardcore terrorists were

killed while three rangers embraced martyrdom in an operation

against the terrorists in the vicinity of Dera Ghazi Khan on early

Friday.

In sequel to the operation Radd-ul-Fasaad Pakistan Rangers

(Punjab), Intelligence Agencies and Counter Terrorism Department

undertook a joint operation against terrorists affiliated with

Tehrik Taliban Pakistan and their facilitator, hardened criminals

holed up in a hideout in Basti Dadwani near Choti Zerin, 15 Km South

of DG Khan.

During exchange of fire, 9-10 hardcore terrorists were killed

including Muhammad Asghar Dadwani alias Ustad Gorchani and Muhammad

Naeem alias Waqas Dadwani, Inter Services Public Relations here

said.

Those three soldiers of Pakistan Rangers Punjab embraced

shahdat were identified as Havaldar Asif, Sepoy Aftab and Sepoy

Azizullah. Meanwhile two other soldiers sustained injuries who were

evacuated to CMH Multan by Army helicopter.

The operation was continuing till the mid-day to flush the

area of terrorists who were involved in heinous crimes, ransom and

terrorist activities.