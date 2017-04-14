ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): At least 10 hardcore terrorists were
killed while three rangers embraced martyrdom in an operation
against the terrorists in the vicinity of Dera Ghazi Khan on early
Friday.
In sequel to the operation Radd-ul-Fasaad Pakistan Rangers
(Punjab), Intelligence Agencies and Counter Terrorism Department
undertook a joint operation against terrorists affiliated with
Tehrik Taliban Pakistan and their facilitator, hardened criminals
holed up in a hideout in Basti Dadwani near Choti Zerin, 15 Km South
of DG Khan.
During exchange of fire, 9-10 hardcore terrorists were killed
including Muhammad Asghar Dadwani alias Ustad Gorchani and Muhammad
Naeem alias Waqas Dadwani, Inter Services Public Relations here
said.
Those three soldiers of Pakistan Rangers Punjab embraced
shahdat were identified as Havaldar Asif, Sepoy Aftab and Sepoy
Azizullah. Meanwhile two other soldiers sustained injuries who were
evacuated to CMH Multan by Army helicopter.
The operation was continuing till the mid-day to flush the
area of terrorists who were involved in heinous crimes, ransom and
terrorist activities.
10 terrorists killed, 3 rangers martyred in operation
ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): At least 10 hardcore terrorists were