10 suspects arrested for torching of 12 schools in Diamir, Chillas

GILGIT, Aug 4 (APP)::Total 10 suspects have been arrested who were allegedly involved in torching of 12 girls’ schools in Diamir, Chillas.
Talking to media on Saturday spokesman of Gilgit Biltistan
government Faizullah Firaq said that four suspects were arrested yesterday and six were
arrested today. He said that the arrested suspects have been shifted to Darel
Tangir police station for investigation.
It is worth mentioning here that at least 12
girls’ schools were attacked in Chilas and Derel areas about 130 kilometers
from Gilgit late Thursday night.
Unidentified men attacked 12 girls’ schools in Boatar and
Thor areas of Chillas and Diamer districts and damaged school property, police
said.
The attackers also torched some of the items in schools in
Giyal, Tabor and Khenri areas.
The police have started a search operation in the
area to arrest the responsible.