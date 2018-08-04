10 suspects arrested for torching of 12 schools in Diamir, Chillas

GILGIT, Aug 4 (APP)::Total 10 suspects have been arrested who were allegedly involved in torching of 12 girls’ schools in Diamir, Chillas.

Talking to media on Saturday spokesman of Gilgit Biltistan

government Faizullah Firaq said that four suspects were arrested yesterday and six were

arrested today. He said that the arrested suspects have been shifted to Darel

Tangir police station for investigation.

It is worth mentioning here that at least 12

girls’ schools were attacked in Chilas and Derel areas about 130 kilometers

from Gilgit late Thursday night.

Unidentified men attacked 12 girls’ schools in Boatar and

Thor areas of Chillas and Diamer districts and damaged school property, police

said.

The attackers also torched some of the items in schools in

Giyal, Tabor and Khenri areas.

The police have started a search operation in the

area to arrest the responsible.