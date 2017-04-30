14 killed, 7 injured as coach skidded off mountain near Lawari Top

185
14 killed, 7 injured as coach skidded off mountain near Lawari Top UPPER DIR, April 30 (APP): At least fourteen passengers were killed and seven injured as a coach they were travelling in feel in deep ravine Lawari top here on Sunday, police said. The Chitral bound passenger coach skidded off mountain while driver lost control over vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn near Lawari Top. Mountainous terrain Lawari top connects Dir district with Chitral district. The condition of the injured stated to be critical. The locals and police carried out rescue duties in retrieving the dead bodies and injured from the site of accident.

