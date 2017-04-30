14 killed, 7 injured as coach skidded off mountain near Lawari Top

UPPER DIR, April 30 (APP): At least fourteen passengers were killed and

seven injured as a coach they were travelling in feel in deep ravine Lawari top here on Sunday, police said.

The Chitral bound passenger coach skidded off mountain while driver lost

control over vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn

near Lawari Top.

Mountainous terrain Lawari top connects Dir district with Chitral

district.

The condition of the injured stated to be critical. The locals and

police carried out rescue duties in retrieving the dead bodies and injured from the site of accident.