10 killed, 20 injured in road accident

LAYYAH, July 5 (APP): Ten passengers were killed while 20 others received severe injuries when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in tehsil Karor Lal Essan here on Wednesday.

According to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and Rescue 1122 sources, a bus was heading towards Rawalpindi from Karachi when it collided with a tractor trolley coming from opposite side.

Consequently, 10 passengers died on the spot while 20 others got severe injuries.Eight serious patients were referred to Nishtar hospital, the DHQ sources said.

Local police was investigating the incident.