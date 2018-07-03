1.77 mln Hindu registered voters to elect NA, PA members

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):As many as 1.77 million Hindu are registered voters and will exercise
their right to elect members of National and Provincial assemblies in
the upcoming election to be held on July 25.
According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of
Hindu voters before 2013 polls was 1.40 million now it has reached to 1.77
million, the highest number among the minorities registered voters”.
The number of voters belonging to minorities in the country has
reached 3.63 million from 2.77 million registered in electoral rolls
for the 2013 general elections — registering an increase of 30 per
cent.
Christians community is the second largest group of minorities as it
has voters of 1.64 million. Over 1 million were settled in Punjab
followed by over 200,000 in Sindh. Their number has grown at a
relatively high pace as compared to Hindu voters.
Of the total 8,852 Sikh voters, most were settled in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa followed by Sindh and Punjab. Their presence in the
Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was more than their
combined strength in Balochistan and Islamabad. They numbered 5,934 in
2013.
The number of Parsi voters has increased from 3,650 in 2013 to 4,235.
Majority of them were settled in Sindh province followed by KP. The
number of Buddhist voters increased from 1,452 in 2013 to 1,884. Most
of them live in Sindh and Punjab provinces.
