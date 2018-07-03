1.77 mln Hindu registered voters to elect NA, PA members

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):As many as 1.77 million Hindu are registered voters and will exercise

their right to elect members of National and Provincial assemblies in

the upcoming election to be held on July 25.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of

Hindu voters before 2013 polls was 1.40 million now it has reached to 1.77

million, the highest number among the minorities registered voters”.

The number of voters belonging to minorities in the country has

reached 3.63 million from 2.77 million registered in electoral rolls

for the 2013 general elections — registering an increase of 30 per

cent.

Christians community is the second largest group of minorities as it

has voters of 1.64 million. Over 1 million were settled in Punjab

followed by over 200,000 in Sindh. Their number has grown at a

relatively high pace as compared to Hindu voters.

Of the total 8,852 Sikh voters, most were settled in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa followed by Sindh and Punjab. Their presence in the

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was more than their

combined strength in Balochistan and Islamabad. They numbered 5,934 in

2013.

The number of Parsi voters has increased from 3,650 in 2013 to 4,235.

Majority of them were settled in Sindh province followed by KP. The

number of Buddhist voters increased from 1,452 in 2013 to 1,884. Most

of them live in Sindh and Punjab provinces.