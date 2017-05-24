1.32 million children enrolled under Waseela-e-Taleem

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Almost 1.312 million children are facilitated under Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) with the ratio of 52 percent male and 48 percent female children respectively.

Under the project and amount of Rs. 2.14 billion have been disbursed as stipends to the children of the poorest of the poor during the current fiscal year.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) plans to further extend the WeT Programme into additional districts upon mutual consent with the provincial authorities, official sources told APP.

The programme is going well with retention rate of 98 percent, they informed and further said, the percentage of children having more than 70 percent attendance compliance is 91 percent.

BISP is under discussion with provincial education departments for building long term partnership to work together for the successful implementation of the programme to achieve common goals of ensuring universal primary education.

Discussions with Development partners and provincial education departments are underway to finalize the number of districts for extending the programme, they said.

All new districts will be selected on the basis of supply capacity assessment of the districts and with the mutual consent of provincial education departments.