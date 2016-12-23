0.6 mln trees being planted annually in capital: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday told the Senate that around 0.6 million trees were being planted annually in the capital. He said out of which, 80 percent is survival rate.

Replying to a question in the Upper House, he said that tree

plantation campaign continue in the urban and rural areas of the capital during season.

He said that 90 percent of the trees were generated by Capital

Development Authority (CDA) which save the money and reduce the chances of corruption in purchasing of plants.

Islamabad famous in the world for its greenery, he told.

Some species of trees in the capital was causing pollen allergy and CDA was removing such trees and also planting pine and other trees replacing them.

To another question, the minister said that currently about 1500

children are studying in the thirteen special schools working in the different sectors of the capital.

An autistic unit was also available in the capital hospitals to treat the special children, he added.

Under PM Education Reforms Program, he said, the government was

facilitating special schools adding that out of 70 buses, 5 were being provided to special children of the capital.

He said that a special library has been established for the special children in Islamabad.

Some people at national level were supporting these special schools, he said.

The minister of state requested the parliamentarians to visit these special schools to support children and the institutions for getting help from international donors.