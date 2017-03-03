﻿﻿Nimaz e Janaza of Shaheed Lt Khawar, NK Shehzad offered

RAWALPINDI March 03 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of

Lieutenant Khawar Shaheed and NK Shahzad Shaheed was offered Friday at Peshawar garrison.

Both the Shahuada (martyrs) embraced shahadat (martyrdom) Thursday during an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Jani Khel, Bannu, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Corps Comd Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Army Air Defence Command Lt Gen Zahid Latif and other senior serving civil and military officers and soldiers attended the Namaze Janaza.

Bodies of both the Shahuada would be taken to their native areas where they would be laid to rest with full military honor.

He quoted Chief of Army Staff Generl Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying,

“Salute to our martyrs. Our life and blood is for Pakistan. Nothing is nobler than lying one’s life in defence of the motherland.”